DEWA Launches Pilot Project for World’s First Virtual Reality Utility Inspection

December 5, 2016

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched a pilot project for the world’s first virtual reality (VR) remote inspection for utility maintenance. This is in implementation of the National Innovation Strategy launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world. The project also supports DEWA’s vision to become a sustainable and innovative world-class utility.

The pilot project combines autonomous robots from SAP’s VR and Internet of Things (IoT) to remotely inspect DEWA’s electricity and water networks. As a result, DEWA will enhance its utility inspection and maintenance by making it faster, safer, and more cost-effective. DEWA is currently deploying the system as a proof of concept in a high-voltage power tunnel in Dubai.

Source: DEWA

 

