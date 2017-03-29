ChelPipe Group Supplies its First Pipes to the Arctic Shelf

ChelPipe group recently supplied a batch of tubing pipes for oil production in the Prirazlomnoye field. These unique import-substitution products are produced at the finishing center for oil-grade pipe production at Pervouralsky Novotrubny Works (a ChelPipe subsidiary).

The batch includes 115 tons of high strength sour gas resistant pipes with premium class ChT-VT and CvT-VC thread connections. In accordance with the client-approved (Gazprom Neft Shelf LLC) methodology, ChelPipe Group tested the properties of the steel, as well as the tightness and wear resistance of the thread connection under various loads.

"The unique climatic conditions of the Arctic necessitated us to design fundamentally new products and technologies for the development of the shelf. The commissioning of tubings at Prirazlomnoye field confirmed that ChelPipe Group successfully rose to the challenge of offering pipes as high in quality as those imported from abroad. Every year ChelPipe Group increases the supply of its state-of-the-art products for hydrocarbon production onto the internal market by not less than 10 %," notes General Director Alexander Grubman.

The tubing and casing pipes of ChelPipe Group with premium class ChT-VT and ChT-VC thread connections were patented in 2012 and are used in the fields of the majority of Russian oil and gas companies.

Prirazlomnoye is the only field on the Russian Arctic Shelf used for industrial oil production. All technological processes, including the drilling, extraction and storage of oil, and preparation and shipment of finished products, are performed at the Prirazlomnaya sea ice-resistant stationary platform. The license for the right to use subsurface resources of the field belongs to Gazprom Neft Shelf LLC, a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft.

Source: ChelPipe