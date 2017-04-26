CGG Geoconsulting Launches Provenance, A Pioneering Global Sediment Provenance Solution, Part Of Robertson Data & Analytics

CGG GeoConsulting announced the launch of Provenance, a ground-breaking integrated global sediment provenance database, tool and knowledgebase. Explorers can use the database to help make meaningful interpretations on clastic reservoir distribution and quality.

Provenance is an industry-first, global database bringing together public-domain and CGG multi-client sediment provenance data catalogues, to give explorers a quality-controlled data set at the touch of a button. An integrated platform allows teams to interpret the data in minutes, supported by insights from sediment provenance experts and leading authorities in the international scientific community.

Provenance helps geoscience teams optimize their use of sediment provenance data in their exploration workflows. It is designed to reduce lead times for in-house specialist sedimentologists and put the data, tools, and understanding in the hands of every member of the geoscience team in order to improve exploration outputs.

Mark Weber, Senior Vice President, CGG GeoConsulting, said: “CGG is committed to helping clients more fully understand the reservoir, and sediment provenance data has an important contribution to make in this effort. Our Provenance solution will help exploration teams to better understand the distribution and quality of clastic reservoirs and reduce exploration risk.”

Source: CGG Veritas