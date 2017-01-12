Caterpillar Oil & Gas Launches Cat® C15 ACERT™ IMO Tier III Emissions Certified Offshore Engine featuring NRS Technology

Caterpillar Oil and Gas is pleased to announce the IMO Tier III emissions certified C15 ACERT offshore engine rated at 403 bkW (540 bhp) and 433 bkW (580 bhp). The engine utilizes Caterpillar’s NOx Reduction System (NRS) system to meet NOx emissions levels needed to operate in regions where IMO Tier III emission regulations are required.



NRS technology is designed to limit the formation of NOx by diluting the combustion mixture with inert exhaust gas which lowers the excess oxygen and reduces peak combustion temperature. Since the 1970s, Caterpillar has utilized NRS technology for various applications across numerous industries which has resulted in decades of proven experience.



By integrating a NRS system, Caterpillar ensures they are providing a product that meets their customer needs of maintaining performance and meeting regulatory emission requirements. “This engine ensures that we continue to provide our customers with emissions compliant choices for their needs, with the same levels of performance and reliability that they've experienced with our IMO II certified engines,” said Raghvendra Vijaywargiya, offshore product definition manager for Caterpillar Oil & Gas.



The new C15 IMO Tier III comes factory certified and provides maximum installation flexibility and serviceability which is ideal for non-essential services such as crane duty on offshore rigs and platforms. “While Caterpillar does use both NRS and SCR technologies to meet emissions regulations dependent on the product application, NRS is the right choice for this offshore production application engine,” Vijaywargiya explains. “The NRS solution allows the engine to be installed in tight installation spaces on deck while saving additional urea supply costs associated with SCR-based systems that are more suited for offshore drilling applications.”



In addition, safety is always built into the product design. “Similar to the IMO II engine, this engine has an air shut-off valve that comes installed from the factory as this is increasingly becoming a standard safety feature that is required in the offshore industry,” said Vijaywargiya.



The C15 IMO Tier III engine is available now for order through the Cat® dealer network.



