Caterpillar Oil & Gas Introduces G3516 TA Stoichometric Gas Engine

November 8, 2017

Caterpillar Oil & Gas announced open order board for the Cat® G3516 TA gas engine. With a power rating of 1029 bkW (1380 bhp) at 1400 rpm, this new product continues to expand Caterpillar’s gas compression product portfolio. 

The G3516 TA is designed and built on the proven reliability and durability of the G3500 engine platform. This is a stoichiometric engine that provides high fuel efficiency and low emissions output with customer supplied three way catalyst. When configured with an appropriately sized customer supplied three-way catalyst, this product is capable of meeting 0.15 g/bhp-hr NOx emissions. 

The G3516 TA utilizes an engine management system which integrates speed control, air/fuel ratio control, and ignition/detonation controls into a complete engine management system. 

Source: Caterpillar

Related stories
See all » Events
Oil&Gas Horizons IX Moscow, Russia November 28-30
Neftegazshelf-2017 Moscow, Russia December 7
Subscribe Current Issue
#3 2017

Russia Rides Fair Wind from Europe to Renewable Future

In Azerbaijan, Avangard FC Proves that Oil and Football Make for a Good Mix

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries