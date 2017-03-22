BP Pilots Latest R2S Visualisation Technology

The Aberdeen-based visual asset management (VAM) specialist Return To Scene Limited, part of James Fisher and Sons plc, is conducting a pilot project for BP utilising the latest generation of its award-winning visualisation technology, R2S Mosaic.

The technology, which adds spatial intelligence, among other advanced new capabilities, to the industry established VAM system was unveiled in September 2016.

The pilot on BP’s Clair platform west of Shetland began in late October 2016 and included the R2S Mosaic capture of the asset’s production and cellar decks, plant design management system (PDMS) overlay and point cloud data. The project was delivered on schedule in January.

Return To Scene’s digital survey team also conducted an additional trial for BP utilising intrinsically safe equipment.

BP will now assess the functionality, value and application of R2S Mosaic over a three-month period with a view to adoption at scale if successful.

BP has used previous generations of R2S since 2009 for the creation of virtual, interactive walk-throughs of assets, creating time and cost efficiencies through improved planning and reduced impact on bed-space. This pilot will allow BP to determine the application for the added functionality of R2S Mosaic and its role as a visual data hub.

Ruth Christie, business development director at Return To Scene explains how the project came about:

“BP’s Clair platform was a good choice for the pilot, with an operational R2S digital survey scheduled for planning purposes, it was the ideal opportunity for one deployment to fulfil multiple purposes. We are delighted that our relationship with BP continues to grow and provides the opportunity to share our latest developments with them. We are confident they’ll be pleased with R2S’ additional capability and find even more ways that it can support their operations.”

Collaboration between Clair’s operational team and the Sunbury based Digital Innovation Organisation within BP has ensured the cost effectiveness of this project. It is also aligned to BP’s Technology Strategy and meets wider industry objectives of efficiency, innovation and collaboration.

Martin MacRae, Return To Scene’s head of product development added:

“Client led research and development is central to our business and it’s incredibly exciting to be working with BP on this pilot project. This process will provide us with essential intelligence that will allow us to consider any modifications that may prove valuable to BP and our other oil and gas industry clients.”

Return To Scene has a global agreement with BP and R2S has been rolled out across assets in the North Sea and US Gulf of Mexico.

Source: Return to Scene Ltd