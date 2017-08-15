BMZ Manufactured Products Are among Diploma Holders of the 100 Best Goods of the Republic of Tatarstan

The air-cooling skid-mounted nodular type vessel up to 16 MPa manufactured by the Bugulma Mechanical Plant (BMZ) of TATNEFT Company became the winner of the contest "100 Best Goods of the Republic of Tatarstan" in the nomination "Industrial and technology products”.

Air-cooling skid-mounted nodular type vessels (AVO) manufactured by BMZ possess a number of advantages, including universality and efficient performance. They are used for condensation and cooling of vapors, gaseous and liquid media in the technological processes of the oil refining, petrochemical and related industries.

AVO is delivered in blocks and does not require assembly work at the site of operation with the amount of installation work reduced more than 10-fold. The steel structure consists of a supporting structure with a diffuser and a collector of fans, to which slow-going drives (usually 15 kW) and fan wheels with composite or aluminum blades are suspended. The section block includes a heat exchange bundle assembled from finned bimetallic pipes with inlet and outlet product manifolds. Whenever required, the delivery also includes a recirculation box and louvres.

Especially important in the conditions of the north is the fact that no independent foundations for engines are required.

The Bugulma Mechanical Plant of TATNEFT is one of the main suppliers of this type of equipment in Russia and CIS countries. The total number of the manufactured air-cooling skid-mounted nodular type vessels accounts for more than 1000 units.

BMZ hasmanufactured and supplied more than 100 units of the ABG-BM type for the TANECO Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants Complex in Nizhnekamsk.

Source: BMZ