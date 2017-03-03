Bitumen Facilities Modernised At Gazprom Neft’s Omsk Refinery

The final stage of the reconstruction of bitumen production facilities at the Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery has now begun. Thanks to extensive modernisation the facility will significantly reduce its environmental impacts, the run life will be increased from two years to four, and the range of traditional road bitumens will be increased from five brands to eleven. In particular, the facility will be equipped with an additional compound-filling (component mixing) block, allowing the production of high-performance bitumens. Total investment in the project stands at RUB 1.4 billion.

Reducing the environmental impacts of bitumen production is being made possible by changing the thermal transfer setup to avoid the use of waste water for cooling. Cutting-edge design solutions envisage the use of heat reclaimed from bitumen production to heat feed stock, as well as reducing steam consumption by 90 percent. The use of a closed-circuit cooling system will allow the outdated recycled water facility to be decommissioned.

Oleg Belyavsky, General Director of the Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery, commented: “The reconstruction of bitumen facilities at the Omsk Refinery will see the production of new, higher-quality bitumen brands, meeting new government standards. Technological solutions developed in the course of the extensive modernisation of the plan will improve environmental friendliness in production. The use of a compact water recycling system will reduce the environmental impacts of the bitumen facility by one third.”

Source: Gazprom Neft