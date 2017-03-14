BASF Launches Camet™ ST Sulfur Tolerant Oxidation Catalyst for Natural Gas Power Plants

BASF announced its latest innovation to control carbon monoxide emissions from natural gas power plants. Camet™ ST sulfur tolerant oxidation catalyst builds on the company’s standard Camet oxidation catalyst technology, while also improving the ability of the catalyst to perform in the presence of most forms of sulfur contamination.

“The natural gas supply has become more variable with the inclusion of fracked and biogas components, resulting in significant deactivation of emission control catalyst systems,” said Ying Wu, General Manager of Clean Air for BASF. “Oxidation catalysts have shown to deactivate very quickly in the presence of sulfur. Therefore, we developed, tested, and are now launching Camet ST sulfur tolerant catalyst to handle very high levels of sulfur with minimal deactivation.”

In extended full-scale trials, BASF Camet ST sulfur tolerant catalyst maintains performance while the competitive catalyst rapidly deactivated. Camet ST is currently deployed in several commercial units where sulfur contamination previously resulted in excessive downtime and frequent cleaning.

“Our breadth of catalyst experience encompasses virtually every make, model and turbine configuration,” Wu said. “Our R&D, application engineering and project engineering expertise contributes to maximum performance of Camet ST sulfur tolerant oxidation catalyst in both new source applications and as a replacement catalyst in existing applications.”

