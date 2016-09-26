BASF Introduces Portable Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst Addition System for Refinery Catalysts in Europe

BASF has introduced a new patented Portable Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalyst Addition System for Refinery Catalysts. This new system allows refineries to conduct catalyst and Co-Catalyst trials, while minimizing the potential risks of changing to a new catalyst. The system is easy to use, requires only a small plot space, and does not require any special preparations to deliver reliable and precise additions. The truck with the portable loader arrives at the refiner, is put in position, raised upright, connected to the refiner unit, and is loaded with catalyst. All additions are controlled from the local control panel and no civil work of any kind is required.



“Normally, it is a big effort for refineries to do catalyst trials. Changing to a catalyst is a big opportunity, but can also be a risk. Our new system will allow our customers to capture economic advantages from catalyst trials, while minimizing the potential risks of changing to a new catalyst,” said Udo Huenger, responsible for BASF’s Refinery Catalysts business in Europe.



“The BASF portable FCC Catalyst Addition System allows refiners to increase product yield and operational flexibility using new catalyst technologies. A new catalyst can be trialed and performance validated in the customers’ FCC unit, while maintaining storage of the existing catalyst in the fresh catalyst hopper. Additionally, it can also be used to enable inspection, repair, or replacement of fixed FCC Addition Systems,” added Stefano Riva, responsible for BASF’s Refining Catalyst Technical Service delivery in Europe. Currently, the portable FCC Catalyst Addition System is offered exclusively in Region Europe.



The new offer is an additional service to the complete range of innovative FCC Catalysts, Co-Catalysts and Additives BASF offers to meet refiners’ environmental and performance requirements. BASF has developed the portable FCC Catalyst System in cooperation with Nol-Tec Europe, a leading company in designing and producing of pneumatic conveying systems for bulk material handling.



Source: BASF