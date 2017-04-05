Announcing Paradigm 17 for the Cloud

Paradigm® announces the availability of its full range of software on Microsoft Azure for the worldwide oil and gas exploration and production industry.

As the leading independent E&P software provider, Paradigm has a deep understanding of the distinctive data diversity, complexity, storage requirements, and demanding visualization and computational needs of this industry.

Paradigm’s software for the Cloud is available in two business options, one managed by Paradigm and the other managed by the customer’s IT organization, enabling them to select the most appropriate solution for their operating environment and requirements.

Indy Chakrabarti, senior vice president of Product Management and Strategy at Paradigm, said, “With years of experience and expertise in this market, Paradigm is uniquely positioned to be a leader in cloud transformation in the G&G market. We are committed to providing the same experience with our portfolio, whether they choose to run it locally, on the cloud, or using a hybrid of both. We are investing in cloud-based offerings that will address emerging needs of our market.”

Tejas Karmarkar, principal program manager, Microsoft Azure Compute at Microsoft Corp., added, “We are excited that Paradigm has chosen to offer its industry leading software on Microsoft Azure. Paradigm has exceptionally high computational, data management and visualization needs and a global customer base. Azure provides a full set of configurations suitable to the wide range of compute requirements of the Paradigm application portfolio, without compromising performance.”

Source: Paradigm