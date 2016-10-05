Airbus Defence and Space Launches the World’s Freshest Satellite Image Library for the Oil, Gas and Mining Industry

Airbus Defence and Space has announced the launch of One Atlas, a new satellite image basemap, which covers the earth’s landmasses with professional grade imagery. Available online, 24/7 and refreshed within a 12-month period, One Atlas provides those working within oil, gas and mining industries with easy access to cost-effective, high-quality and homogeneous imagery.



One Atlas has been specifically developed to support oil, gas and mining operations, where it can be utilised for the preparation of ground scouting or field-exploration activities, as well as the planning of new facilities and construction works. During a site’s decommissioning phase One Atlas’ fresh images offer a cost-effective tool to oversee site restoration.



The service offers a streamlined workflow, and the costs related to updating, selecting, processing and hosting imagery are drastically reduced. Seamlessly integrated into the customer’s system, One Atlas facilitates the sharing of data across teams or partner organisations, with no compromise on security or privacy. It also enables users to plan, map and locate their teams, assets or areas of interest, anywhere on the globe, allowing operators to devote more time to their core mission.



Source: Airbus Defence and Space