Agreement Adds Leading Industrial Supplier in Fluid Management to Honeywell’s IIoT Ecosystem

Honeywell and Flowserve today announced they will collaborate to provide Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions to help industrial customers make their operations, safer, more efficient and more reliable. The collaboration will be part of the Honeywell INspireTM program, Honeywell’s joint customer development program for its IIoT ecosystem.



“The key to an effective IIoT ecosystem is to have three things,” said Andrew Hird, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Process Solutions’ Digital Transformation business. “First, you need to have secure access to the data being collected; secondly the capability to analyze that data; and finally, you need domain knowledge to understand how to deploy information to benefit the operation. Flowserve’s domain expertise in flow control solutions that include pumps, valves, seals and services is unmatched globally, which makes the Honeywell-Flowserve IIoT ecosystem unique for our customers.”



Honeywell and Flowserve have a long history of collaboration. HPS’ automation and controls technologies help automate and harness data at more than 10,000 manufacturing sites around the world. Flowserve instrumentation and services are co-located at many of those sites.



“We see this collaboration between Honeywell and Flowserve as beneficial to continuously improving how we serve our customers with the latest technology advanced software and analytics, and reliable services capabilities. Honeywell provides key infrastructure to collect and securely move data, while we embed decades of domain knowledge into predictive analytics for more business value, faster,” said Eric van Gemeren, vice president, Research & Development, Flowserve. “This collaboration will help us provide our customers with new insight through transformative service capabilities that lead to more powerful decision-making and process optimization.”



Flowserve is a recognized global leader in supplying pumps, valves, seals, automation and services to the world’s most critical industrial applications, including power, oil and gas, and chemicals. Operating in more than 55 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves, as well as a range of related flow management services.



Honeywell’s capabilities in data consolidation, cyber and software development combine well with Flowserve’s deep domain knowledge to allow the expansion of a robust IIoT ecosystem that is designed to help customers solve previously unsolvable problems.



The goal, Hird said, is a simple-to-use infrastructure that gives customers secure methods to capture and aggregate data, so that it can be leveraged by using analytics and applying a range of domain knowledge from a vast ecosystem of equipment vendors and process licensors.



With a larger, consolidated data set, manufacturers can apply higher analytics for more detailed insights, scale the data as needed to meet the varied needs of single-site or enterprise-wide operations, and leverage a wider pool of data experts for monitoring and analysis.



Ultimately, Honeywell and its collaborators, including Flowserve, will leverage the IIoT to help customers minimize unplanned shutdowns, maximize output, minimize safety risk and optimize supply chain strategies. The Honeywell INspireTM program brings together a community of participants, including customers, equipment vendors, process licensors and Honeywell experts that will jointly develop solutions for a myriad of operational challenges.



Source: Honeywell