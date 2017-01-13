ТМК Successfully Tested and Launched TMK UP ULTRA TM GX

January 13, 2017

TMK announce the launch of a premium threaded and coupled connection targeted for thermal wells. The new connection, TMK UP ULTRATM GX, successfully completed the testing and evaluation requirements of TWCCEP / ISO PAS 12835 for 290 deg. C application.  The pipes used for qualification testing (9-5/8” OD X 40 ppf X L80) were supplied by Volzhsky Pipe Plant (VPP).

Thermal Well Casing Connection Evaluation Protocol (TWCCEP) requires extensive material testing, rigorous finite element analysis, galling resistance test, thermal cycle test followed by limit strain and bending test. The FEA, galling resistance test and thermal cycle tests were completed in-house at our Houston R&D center. The limit strain and bending tests were completed at C-FER Technologies, Edmonton, Canada.

The new connection is already being promoted and offered to customers in Canada for thermal applications.

Source: TMK

Related stories
See all » Events
Neftegazsnab-2017 Moscow, Russia March 16
NEFTEGAS-2017 Moscow, Russia April 17-20
The National Oil and Gas Forum 2017 Moscow, Russia April 18-19
22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC) Istanbul, Turkey July 9-13
Subscribe Current Issue
November-December 2016

Happy New Year! Oil Price, Ruble Rate, Shifting Political Winds Boost Outlook for 2017

“The Internet of Things” Makes Man vs. Machine the New Normal

The Future is in the Clouds

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries