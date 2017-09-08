Zvezda-Hyundai, Lazurit Design Bureau Signed a Designing Contract for Construction of Aframax Tankers

September 8, 2017

Joint venture of Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HSHI) LLC Zvezda-Hyundai signed a contract with Lazurit Design Bureau for development of design documentation for building Aframax type tankers using gas engine fuel.

The agreement will allow creating conditions for construction of Aframax tankers at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex.

Source: Rosneft

