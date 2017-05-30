Zagorsk Pipe Plant Resets the Russian Pipe Market

On May 29, the presentation of a new concept of the Russian pipe market, Metallurgy 2.0, was held at Zagorsk Pipe Plant (ZTZ) at Sergiyev Posad city in Moscow Region. The ceremonial events connected with the reset of the Russian pipe market were attended by the Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom Alexey Miller and the Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov.

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom, Andrei Vorobyov, the Moscow Region Governor, and Denis Safin, General Director of Zagorsk Pipe Plant, launched the first Zagorsk pipe production for the Russian major gas company. In June the plant will ship the first batch of Zagorsk pipes with a diameter of 1020 and 1420 mm and an outside three-layer insulation.

Agreements for Zagorsk pipes supply to Gazprom were reached a month earlier. In the framework of contracts for the supply of pipes for repair needs, Zagorsk Pipe Plant will produce over 121,000 tons of pipes.

Within the framework of celebrations, a presentation of a new concept of the Russian pipe market was also held - the concept of "Metallurgy 2.0", which is based on the pipe market formation on a competitive basis and the principles of competition for orders.

"For many years, Gazprom has been systematically dealing with import substitution issues. It is a powerful stimulus for the development of domestic industry and an important element of the energy security of our country. Today, 95% of Gazprom's material and technical resources are procured in Russia. In particular, the company buys 100% of large-diameter pipes for the construction of main gaslines from domestic producers, "said Miller.

"Taking into account Gazprom’s large-scale gas transportation projects, the demand for pipe products is stable now and will be stable in the future. It is important that Russia now has a new pipe manufacturer that meets the high requirements of our company. This means increased competition in the pipe industry, and, consequently, further improvement in product quality and economic attractiveness," Miller added.

"Today we are attending a blessed event – an enterprise that was built from scratch has great prospects for development. Gazprom’s name is on the business card of our country. We are all interested in that the quality of goods, the quality of pipes, in particular, the supplied ones, was the highest level. I want to wish success to the enterprise, to thank, in particular, the whole Gazprom team, for the fact that today the enterprise in Moscow region has excellent prospects, "said Vorobyov.

"I am grateful to Gazprom for the trust and to Andrei Yuryevich for his support. I may stress that without commitment on the market competitive development and on import substitution of the world's major gas company, this project would not have taken place. With today's reset we put a final point in our plant’s accreditation at Gazprom. Today new principles for the pipe market has been launched, "said Safin.

Source: Zagorsk Pipe Plant (ZTZ)