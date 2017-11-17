The World's Longest Well Was Drilled in Sakhalin

Rosneft as a member of Sakhalin-1 Consortium successfully completed drilling of the world's longest well from Orlan platform at Chaivo field in the Sea of Okhotsk.

The length of the well with horizontal completion is 15000 m which currently is a world record. This is a supercomplex well with DDI (Directional drilling index) of 8.0 and 14,129 m stepout.

A number of world records have been set in extended reach drilling since the start of drilling at Sakhalin-1 project in 2003. Taking into account the new record long well the Sakhalin-1 Consortium drilled 9 out of 10 of the world's longest wells.

Sakhalin-1 extended reach drilling is among the fastest in the world owing to the advanced and efficient technologies such as “Fast Drill”. This technology combines high quality modeling of physical parameters of drilling with a structured approach to well designing. Extended reach drilling reduces costs of construction of additional offshore structures, pipelines and other field infrastructure facilities and it also mitigates environmental impact due to smaller drilling and production footprint.

Since 2013 the project has set five world records for measured depth of wells. In April 2015 development well О-14 with length of 13,500 m, 13,000 m long Z-40 well was drilled and completed in 2014, wells Z-43 and Z-42 were drilled in April and June 2013 with the length of 12,450 and 12,700 m, respectively.

Chaivo is one of three fields of Sakhalin-1 project. It is located to the north-east from Sakhalin. Water depth ranges from 14 m to 30 m, water depth in the area of Orlan platform with drilling and accommodation modules is 15 m, distance to shore is 5 km (the nearest boundary) and 15 km (distant boundary). The field was commissioned in 2005.

Installation of Orlan platform was completed in July 2005, drilling started in December 2005. The platform has minimum structures for crude treatment because of produced oil is delivered to Chaivo Onshore Processing Facility. Steel and concrete structure on which the drilling and accommodation modules are placed is used for development of south-western and south-eastern part of Chaivo field. Orlan steel and concrete foundation easily withstands ice and giant icepacks reaching the height of a six-floor building.

Sakhalin-1 is the first large-scale offshore project in Russia implemented under the PSA conditions (concluded in 1996). Project participation shares:

Rosneft – 20%.

ExxonMobil – 30%

SODECO – 30%

ONGC Videsh Ltd. – 20%

Sakhalin-1 includes three offshore fields: Chaivo, Odoptu and Arkutun-Dagi located in the north-eastern shelf of Sakhalin.

Source: Rosneft