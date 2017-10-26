Wintershall: Torsten Murin Becomes Managing Director in Russia

Torsten Murin, currently Vice President with responsibility for the "Nord Stream & Gas Transport" division, will serve as Vice President with responsibility for Wintershall in Russia from 1 January 2018. He therefore replaces Margarita Hoffmann, who in turn is taking over Murin’s previous position in Kassel. Hoffmann will therefore be responsible for Wintershall's interests in the gas transport and transit pipelines, including the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea and their OPAL and NEL onshore extensions.

43-year-old Murin has been with Wintershall since 2002. After joining Wintershall as part of its trainee program and working in Kassel, the financial economist took over various positions as finance manager – first in Argentina, later at Wintershall Russia, and also as Deputy Finance Director for the Yuzhno Russkoye and Achimgaz projects in Russia. Since 2013 he has managed Wintershall’s natural gas transport and transit pipeline projects in Kassel.

Margarita Hoffmann has worked in various positions for Wintershall since 1993, mainly in the natural gas logistics and strategy areas. The 50-year-old graduate sociologist took over responsibility for strategic planning in the year 2000. Six years later, Hoffmann then took charge of Wintershall’s coordination for the Nord Stream pipeline project before moving to Russia in 2010 where she has managed Wintershall Russia for the last seven years.

In Russia Wintershall is involved in several joint projects concerned with the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Western Siberia (together with Gazprom) and southern Russia (with Lukoil). The Severneftegazprom and Achimgaz joint ventures alone produced 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2016 and have thus become pillars of the European natural gas supply. Currently Wintershall is working with its partner Gazprom on the development of blocks 4 and 5 in the Achimov formation in the Urengoy natural gas field. Wintershall Russia’s office has been based in St. Petersburg since August 2017.

