Wintershall Noordzee B.V. Starts First Oil Production in Danish North Sea

Wintershall Noordzee B.V. has commenced production from its first own-operated Danish oil field. The Ravn field (Block 5/06) produces oil from a depth of approximately 4,000 meters via a newly constructed production platform in the Danish North Sea, some 300 kilometers North of the Dutch town of Den Helder. The produced crude oil is transported via a subsea pipeline to Wintershall Noordzee’s A6-A processing platform located around 18 kilometers from the Ravn platform, where it is fed into the existing export network to the Netherlands.

Wintershall Noordzee is developing the Ravn field in a phased manner using an “Appraisal through Development” concept. This concept will enable the company to continuously gather valuable performance data on well productivity and the lateral extent of the reservoir. Analysis of this data will provide the basis for and contribute to further field development options. “Production start-up of the Ravn field has commenced thanks to the perseverance, innovation and dedication of our teams," says Robert Frimpong, Managing Director of Wintershall Noordzee B.V. "Ravn paves the way for potential further oil and gas developments in this region.”

Wintershall has been active in the North Sea for more than 50 years. Wintershall Noordzee B.V. owns a 63.64% share in the Ravn field. The Danish state-owned oil and gas company Nordsøfonden holds the remaining 36.36% as licensing partner.

