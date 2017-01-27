Varyeganneftegaz Group of Companies Has Increased Gas Production by 9.3%

January 27, 2017

Varyeganneftegaz Group of Companies including Nizhnevartovsk oil and gas producing company and Severo-Varyeganskoe, has increased the volume of gas production by 9.3% compared to results of 2015 to 3.4 bcm by the end of 2016.

Production growth has become possible due to successful implementation of new wells drilling programme and expansion of Van-Yeganskoye Field gas transportation infrastructure.

The company continues active exploration works aimed at significant production volume increase in the medium term.

Varyeganneftegaz Group of Companies has raised the level of associated petroleum gas efficient usage by 97% by the end of 2016. This was facilitated by the extension of the gas transportation system in order to increase gas supplies to consumers and by the development of own electricity generation facilities.

Source: Rosneft

Related stories
See all » Events
Neftegazsnab-2017 Moscow, Russia March 16
NEFTEGAS-2017 Moscow, Russia April 17-20
The National Oil and Gas Forum 2017 Moscow, Russia April 18-19
22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC) Istanbul, Turkey July 9-13
Subscribe Current Issue
November-December 2016

Happy New Year! Oil Price, Ruble Rate, Shifting Political Winds Boost Outlook for 2017

“The Internet of Things” Makes Man vs. Machine the New Normal

The Future is in the Clouds

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries