Vacuum Distillation Tower Was Mounted at TANECO

A complex working operation for installation of the vacuum distillation tower - the main component of CDU / VDU-6 unit was completed at the TANECO Refinery and Petrochemical Plants Complex.



The equipment manufactured by JSC "Volgogradneftemash» was delivered to Nizhnekamsk by waterway in November of the current year. Because the tower’s size and dimensions (weight - 287 t, height - 40.5 m) they had to perform a serious logistical operation for the transportation of the tower from the Nizhnekamsk cargo berth to the construction site.



New engineering solutions were also required for construction of a 17-meter foundation, which has become a reliable pedestal for the vacuum distillation tower.



The large-tonnage equipment installation was preceded by a serious preparatory process involving URPS of PJSC TATNEFT, JSC TANECO and OOO SOPiG, which is the executor of the installation works. The installation was carried out by crane “Liebherr” with the lifting capacity of 750 tonnes and three auxiliary cranes. The complex installation operation was performed in normal mode.



The tower is intended for the mazut vacuum distillation - petroleum atmospheric residual bottoms after atmospheric distillation with subsequent production of diesel fuel, vacuum gas oil and vacuum residue from it. The vacuum gasoil is used for further processing to obtain distillates there from: gasoline, kerosene and diesel fuel. The tar, which is the bottoms of the vacuum tower, will also be used as raw material for the secondary treatment processes.



Source: Tatneft