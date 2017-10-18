U.S. FERC Approves Two Big Marcellus/Utica to Southeast Natgas Pipes

U.S. federal energy regulators approved two big pipelines to move natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to the U.S. Southeast.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) late on Friday approved construction of the 303-mile (488-kilometer) Mountain Valley pipeline that will move up to 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas from West Virginia to Virginia and the 600-mile Atlantic Coast pipeline that will move up to 1.5 bcfd of the fuel from West Virginia to Virginia and North Carolina.

One bcfd is enough gas for about 5 million U.S. homes.

The $3.5 billion Mountain Valley pipeline is a joint venture between units of Pittsburgh energy company EQT Corp, Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc, New York energy company Consolidated Edison Inc, Washington, D.C. energy company WGL Holdings Inc and Virginia energy company based RGC Resources Inc.

EQT’s EQT Midstream Partners LP would operate the Mountain Valley pipeline for the joint venture.

To feed more gas into Mountain Valley and other pipelines, EQT proposed the 600-bcfd Equitrans Expansion project in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. FERC approved construction of the Equitrans Expansion along with its approval for the Mountain Valley project.

EQT has said it plans to complete the Mountain Valley/Equitrans Expansion in late 2018.

The $5 billion Atlantic Coast pipeline is a partnership between units of Virginia energy company Dominion Energy Inc , North Carolina energy company Duke Energy Corp and Georgia energy company Southern Co.

To feed gas into Atlantic Coast and other pipelines, Dominion proposed to build the 38-mile Supply Header project in West Virginia and Pennsylvania at a cost of about $500 million. FERC approved construction of the Supply Header along with its approval for the Atlantic Coast project.

The companies have said they plan to complete the Atlantic Coast/Supply Header project late in 2019.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy

