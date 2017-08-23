The U.S Department Of Energy Participates In Press Conference To Mark First Shipment Of Coal To Ukraine

On August, 22 the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC), U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and XCoal all celebrated the first shipment of Pennsylvania thermal coal to Ukraine. The shipment will depart from the Port of Baltimore later this week and arrive in Ukraine in September.

DOE’s Acting Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, Wells Griffith, toured the loading facility at the Port of Baltimore and provided brief press remarks to mark this historic occasion. He was joined by DOC’s Acting Under Secretary for ITA Israel Hernandez, Ukrainian Ambassador Valeriy Chaly, and executives from XCoal.

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry: “U.S. coal will be a secure and reliable energy source for Centrenergo and its electricity customers. This shipment will boost both of our country’s economies by supporting jobs in the coal and transportation industries. The Department and this Administration look forward to making available even more of our abundant natural resources to allies like Ukraine in the future to promote their own energy security through diversity of supply and source.”

Source: DOE