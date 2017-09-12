Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Will Make up for Nord Stream Halted for Maintenance

Today Russia’s Gazprom has submitted an increased order of 315 million cubic meters (mcm) for gas transmission through Ukraine to the EU. The daily order for transmission of Russian gas through Ukraine has increased by 47 mcm over the past week. Naftogaz is ready to carry out the increased order in full, despite the fact that the significant order fluctuations are not stipulated by the gas current transmission contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom.

Maximum capacity of Ukraine’s gas transmission system in the European direction exceeds 400 mcm/day.

Gazprom is increasing its daily orders via Ukraine due to the planned shutdown of the Nord Stream gas pipeline for maintenance. This year, the routine maintenance of Nord Stream will take 11 days compared to 8 days in 2016. Unlike in the case of the Nord Stream, routine maintenance of the Ukrainian system is performed without transit interruptions. The Ukrainian route remains therefore the most powerful and flexible gas transmission route to Europe.

According to Ukrtransgaz, the Ukrainian gas transportation system operator, Gazprom does not maintain sufficient gas pressure at Sudzha, the key entry point for gas from Russia. The pressure in the Russian gas transit system at the entry point to Ukraine currently stands at 57 atm — 3 atm less than is stipulated by the contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom.

In the first 8 months of 2017, 61.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas were delivered via Ukraine’s gas transmission system to European consumers (+23.4% to 8 months of 2016 and +45.6% to 8 months of 2015).

In 2016, Gazprom used the Ukrainian gas transmission system to deliver 46% (82.2 bcm of 178.3 bcm) of gas to its clients in Europe.

Source: Naftogaz