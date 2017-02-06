Turkmenistan Forecasts Growth of Its Natural Gas Reserves

Turkmenistan's gas and gas condensate reserves can be substantially increased due to further geological, geophysical and drilling studies to be carried out on the country’s plain lands as well as within the West-Turkmen cavity, said Taganguly Ilamanov, candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, deputy director of the Natural Gas Research Institute of the Turkmengas state concern.

The strategy of development of the country’s oil and gas industry requires accelerated exploration and development of new prospective areas and fields, says an article published in the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Complex analysis and detailed processing of geological and geophysical information on the gas fields of central and southeast Turkmenistan are now being conducted. They scientifically defined the exploration in the prospective regions through 2D and 3D seismic surveys and drilling.

As for the world’s second biggest gas field, Galkynysh, located in the eastern part of Turkmenistan, it is stated that this filed is unique for its geological conditions.

After additional seismic and well surveys, estimation of gas reserves of the Galkynysh field may be revised upward and the obtained results will be used for the rational exploitation of this gas-bearing territory.

According to the audit held by the UK’s Gaffney, Cline & Associates, reserves of the Galkynysh, together with reserves of the Yashlar field, are estimated at 26.2 trillion cubic meters of gas and reaches 27.4 trillion cubic meters – together with reserves of the reopened Garakel field.

Currently, Turkmenistan delivers gas to Iran and China. The country also continues the construction of the Turkmen part of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

