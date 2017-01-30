Transneft Urals Summed up the Results of Work of the Flaw-Detection Laboratory of SDEPR in 2016

Transneft Urals summed up the results of work of the Flaw-Detection Laboratory of Specialized Directorate for Emergency Prevention and Response (SDEPR) in 2016.

Within the period from January to December the laboratory specialists inspected 7,486 joints at the linear portion of trunk pipelines using radiographic and ultrasonic methods, including double radiographic control at 1,573 joints. As well, 1,160 working holes, 116 air escape valves, 33 main pump unit axles, 289 valves and back flow valves upon medium repair, 117 repair structures were inspected. Incoming inspection of 5,525 tubular goods and details was performed.

Last year 26 employees passed training according to the programme “Training of Non-Destructive Testing Methods Specialists Working at the Transneft Facilities” at Tyumen Oil Pipeline Professional College.

The laboratory employees confirmed their high professional competence level in the All-Russia Contest of Non-Destructive Testing Specialists for the title of “The Best NDT Specialist”. Ruslan Nizamutdinov took the second place in the category “capillary method”, Oleg Mikhailov took the third place in the category “radiation method”. The presentation of the enterprise’s representatives was the most successful in the category “ultrasonic method”: Sergei Shkirov took the second place, Nail Elyshev took the first place.

In 2017 it is planned to purchase the automated complex C-300 МН СХТ 180 for the flaw-detection laboratory – an autonomous mobile unit for pipelines radiographic control with the diameter of 219 – 800 mm. Using the new Russian-manufactured equipment will allow reducing the time and increasing the quality of double radiographic control at the facilities of Transneft Urals.

Source: Transneft