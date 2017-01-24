Transneft Siberia Reconstructs a Section of Kholmogory – Klin Oil Trunk Pipeline

Surgut Oil Trunk Pipeline Directorate of Transneft Siberia performs reconstruction of a section of Kholmogory – Klin oil trunk pipeline (OTP). The works are conducted in accordance with the programme of the joint-stock company’s development.

Construction of a new section of the linear portion of the OTP started in August 2016. The length of the replaced section located in the area of Zapadny Surgut LODS (line operation dispatcher station) (Surgutsky District, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District – Yugra) is equal to 28.9 km. At the present time welding of a pipe with the length of 8.12 km has been performed. Besides, arrangement of wood strip road with the length of 3.65 km and works on laying of 1.5 km and ballasting of 0.28 km of oil pipeline were performed.

The new section will be connected to the system of Kholmogory – Klin oil pipeline after hydraulic strength and leakage tests. Commissioning of the facility is planned for November 2018 according to the schedule. At the present time oil transportation through the pipeline is performed under normal conditions.

Reconstruction of the linear portion of Kholmogory – Klin OTP is conducted for the purpose of securing no-failure operation and environmental safety of the oil trunk pipelines system of Transneft Siberia.

Source: Transneft