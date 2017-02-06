Transneft Siberia Performs Technical Upgrading of the Automated Process Control System of Iliichevka OPS (Oil Pump Station)

Uray Oil Trunk Pipeline Directorate of Transneft Siberia performs works on technical upgrading of the automated process control system of Iliichevka oil pump station (OPS).

Technical upgrading of the automated process control system of Iliichevka OPS started on 01 December 2016. Reconstruction of the facility is performed for the purpose of bringing the automation system of the OPS into compliance with the requirements of the applicable regulations and standard design solutions of Transneft. At the present time the OPS operates a relay automation system being in service from 1981.

A set of construction and installation and commissioning works will be conducted during the technical upgrading in the territory of industrial and technological facilities of Iliichevka OPS. Among them, it is planned to lay more than 65 km of cable, assemble 45 cabinets and instrument racks, install and adjust 1,329 sensors, transformers and annunciators. A modern Russian-manufactured microprocessor automation system will be installed at Iliichevka OPS.

At the present time works on assembly of bearing supports and aisle metal structures of overhead cable trays are performed at Iliichevka OPS. Factory acceptance tests of instrument racks, cabinets and equipment of the lower level of the microprocessor automation system have been finished.

The new automated process control system of Iliichevka OPS will secure high level of control for the parameters of the main and accessory mechanic and technological, power engineering equipment of the OPS, as well as the high level of control for the condition of stop valves, oil pressure control system.

According to the technical upgrading and revamping programme of Transneft Siberia for 2017, commissioning of the microprocessor automated process control system of Iliichevka OPS is planned for August. The new automation system will allow increasing reliability of Surgut – Gorky – Polotsk oil trunk pipeline operation at the process section Yuzhny Balyk – Konda.

Source: Transneft