Transneft Siberia has Fulfilled the Plan as Regards Trunk Pipelines’ Diagnostics for 2016 in Full

Transneft Siberia in 2016 performed in-line inspection of the linear portion of oil trunk pipelines (OTP), including underwater crossings, at 93 sections with the total length of 6,074.9 km.

Inspection of the internal pipe cavity was performed using different diagnostic tools (ultrasonic, magnetic and combined defectoscopes).

Based on the diagnostics results, the plan of repair works at the oil pipelines’ linear portion was formed. In accordance with the plan, in 2016 the contracting organizations and emergency line maintenance divisions (ELMD) of subdivisions of Transneft Siberia eliminated 282 defects using the cutting method and 1,349 defects using the method of repair structures installation to the pipe.

For the purpose of the oil pipelines’ technical condition monitoring in the places of crossing with water facilities, 226 underwater crossings of trunk pipelines (UCTP) were inspected. 226 conclusions on the UCPT’s condition compliance with the requirements of regulatory technical documentation and safe operation life were issued following the inspection’s results. As well, diagnostics of 2 PIG traps of oil trunk pipelines was conducted in 2016.

Transneft Siberia in 2016 rendered technical assistance to other entities of Transneft system. In June 2016 3 teams of the enterprise were involved in planned repair works at Transneft Urals. Two more teams were involved in such works in October at Transneft Western Siberia.

The activities of Transneft Siberia on timely diagnostics and qualitative maintenance of the acting oil trunk pipelines system allow annually increasing the level of reliability and environmental safety of pipeline transportation.

