Transneft Siberia Conducts Reconstruction of a Section of Surgut – Gorky – Polotsk Oil Pipeline

Uray Oil Trunk Pipeline Directorate of Transneft Siberia performs replacement of the section of the main leg of Surgut – Gorky – Polotsk oil trunk pipeline (OTP) (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District – Yugra) with the length of 23,884 km. The reconstruction is conducted in accordance with the joint-stock company’s development programme.

The works on reconstruction started in November 2016. The oil pipeline section will be constructed in a new range; the route will cross two nameless streams and the rivers Tuliya, Olupiya, Leushinka, Lengushiya.

At the present time welding of the pipeline into a leg with the length of 12.5 km has been performed. 8.4 km of the linear portion have been laid into a trench.

The new section will be connected to the Surgut – Gorky – Polotsk oil pipeline system after hydraulic strength and leak tests. All the works, including technical and biological recultivation, are planned to be finished in August 2018. Commissioning of the facility is planned in October 2018 according to the schedule. At the present time oil transportation through the pipeline is performed under normal conditions.

Reconstruction of the linear portion of Surgut – Gorky – Polotsk OTP is conducted for the purpose of securing accident-free operation and environmental safety of the oil trunk pipelines system of Transneft Siberia.

Source: Transneft