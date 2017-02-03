Transneft Druzhba Summed up the Results of Work as Regards Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving in 2016

Transneft Druzhba summed up the results of activities as regards energy efficiency and energy saving in 2016. According to the results of implementation of the Programme of Energy Saving and Increasing Energy Efficiency last year the enterprise obtained operational benefit equal to 19 million kilowatt-hours and 1,642 tons of reference fuel, which allowed saving about 74.3 million rubles.

These indices were achieved due to a number of organizational, technical and innovation activities conducted as part of the energy management system implemented by Transneft Druzhba in accordance with the international standard ISO 50001:2011.

In 2016 outmoded lamps were replaced with more than 9,000 modern energy efficient LED lamps at the pipelines’ facilities of Transneft Druzhba. Individual heating units with microprocessor based control, operating automatically, were installed at the petroleum products pipelines’ facilities for saving boiler and furnace fuels and heating energy. Heat-reflecting panels are being installed behind heating radiators in all buildings; their thermovision inspection is conducted.

Optimizing of oil and petroleum products trunk pipelines’ modes of operation made a significant contribution to energy resources saving. This measure allowed reducing specific electric power consumption for pumping under the comparable conditions against planned values.

An important component of energy saving activities is reducing expenses for fuel, oil and lubricants. Decreasing the level of motor fuel consumption by 151 tons in 2016 allowed Transneft Druzhba to save about 519 thousand rubles. Such indices were achieved due to using the motor transport monitoring satellite system based on GLONASS, which allows monitoring speed and travel time of all the vehicles, as well as optimizing their routes.

Source: Transneft