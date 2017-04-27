Transneft Diascan signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Oil and Gas of Chubut Province (Argentina). The ceremony was conducted on 21 April 2017 in Comodoro Rivadavia. Sergio Bohe, Minister of Oil and Gas of Chubut Province, and Sergey Zubin, Deputy Director General for Foreign Economic Activities and Production Organization of Transneft Diascan, signed the document.

The memorandum of understanding provides for a possibility of performing works on in-line inspection of the whole pipeline system of the province.

The memorandum was signed as part of the visit of the delegation of Transneft Diascan, consisting of Sergey Zubin and Vyacheslav Ogurtsov, Head of External Projects Management Directorate, to Argentina on 18-22 April. The information on the in-line inspection and tanks inspection services of Transneft Diascan was presented during visits to the offices of large companies of Argentina – Transportadora De Gas Del Norte S.A (TGN), Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) and Repsol YPF.

The main economic branches of Chubut Province (Argentina) are oil and natural gas production. Taking into account this fact, the Ministry of Oil and Gas of the province is interested in development of technologies for oil industry and involving new companies in diagnostic works for the purpose of safe pipelines operation.

