Transneft Diascan Confirms Certificates of Conformity for Occupational Health and Environmental Management Systems to Global Standards

Transneft Diascan conducted a regular audit of the occupational health management system (OHMS) and the environmental management system (EMS) for conformity to BS OHSAS 18001:2007 and ISO 14001:2004. The auditor of DQS, a global certification authority, confirmed that Transneft Diascan management systems conform to the standards, and recommended that the certification authority should extend the validity of the certificates for one more year.

Transneft Diascan obtained the certificates of conformity to BS OHSAS 18001:2007 and ISO 14001:2004 in 2016 for three years, the certificates are subject to annual confirmation via audit.

The occupational health management system makes part of overall management system and is intended to create safe and sound labor conditions, to make sure the manufacturing processes are safe, to reduce work injuries and diseases. Transneft Diascan introduced OHMS in 2007 and certified it in 2008.

The environmental management system ensures the company conducts high-level environmental activities consistent with laws, enables to prioritize environmental events, to improve the employees’ environmental culture. EMS was introduced at Transneft Diascan in 2004 and certified in 2005.

Source: Transneft Diascan