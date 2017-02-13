Total CEO Says First Yamal LNG Cargo Expected by October

February 13, 2017

Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday that the first shipment from the $27 billion Yamal LNG project it is developing in Russia with Novatek could be sent before October this year.

Pouyanne said during a presentation to investors on Total’s 2016 financial results that Novatek’s CEO Leonid Mikhelson told him that the first LNG shipment would leave the facility by October.

“Mister Mikhelson promised to me that they will deliver LNG by October 2017… I trust him…,” Pouyanne said during the presentation.

The liquefied natural gas project in the Yamal peninsula in Siberia is expected to produce a total of 16.5 million tonnes of LNG per year. Almost all of the volumes from the project have already been contracted.

Shareholders in the Yamal LNG project are Novatek, as the operator with a 50.1 percent stake, CNPC and Total with 20 percent stake each and China’s Silk Road Fund with a 9.9 percent stake.

Copyright 2017. LNG World News

Related stories
See all » Events
Neftegazsnab-2017 Moscow, Russia March 16
NEFTEGAS-2017 Moscow, Russia April 17-20
The National Oil and Gas Forum 2017 Moscow, Russia April 18-19
Offshore Technology Conference Houston, Texas, USA May 1-4
Subscribe Current Issue
November-December 2016

Happy New Year! Oil Price, Ruble Rate, Shifting Political Winds Boost Outlook for 2017

“The Internet of Things” Makes Man vs. Machine the New Normal

The Future is in the Clouds

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries