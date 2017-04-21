TMK Announces 1Q 2017 Operational Results

1Q 2017 Highlights

· TMK’s total shipments of steel pipe were down 4.4% quarter-on-quarter and 0.3% year-on-year to 843 thousand tonnes. The slight drop was mainly due to weaker demand for welded pipe, primarily large diameter pipe (LDP).

· Seamless pipe shipments were up 4% q-o-q and 16.7% y-o-y to 658 thousand tonnes, driven by steady demand from oil and gas companies.

· Welded pipe shipments were 185 thousand tonnes, down 25.8% q-o-q and 34.3% y-o-y, due to a significant decline in LDP demand in line with TMK’s earlier guidance.

· Shipments of OCTG pipe, TMK's core and most profitable product, increased 11.6% q-o-q and 36.7% y-o-y to 426 thousand tonnes. This was driven by an increase in both seamless and welded OCTG shipments on the back of higher drilling activity in Russia and in the US. The Group’s American division almost tripled seamless OCTG shipments in 1Q 2017.

· Shipments of premium-threaded connections were up 7.5% q-o-q to 187 thousand joints as shipments of premium products by the American division grew on the back of the US pipe market recovery. The growth y-o-y stands at an impressive 80.6%.

Alexander Shiryaev, TMK’s CEO, said:

“Sales growth of our core product, seamless OCTG, reflects the gradual recovery of the US oil and gas market and steady demand for our products from upstream players in Russia. TMK’s American division has significantly increased its shipments. We expect that the levels of activity in the oil and gas sector will remain high in our key markets, driving increased demand for our pipes”.

Source: TMK