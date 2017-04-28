Thirty Million Cubic Metres of Sakhalin-2 LNG Transported by Cygnus Passage for 8 years

The carrier Cygnus Passage unberthed from the Prigorodnoye LNG Jetty in Aniva Bay to export the next-in-line LNG cargo to the Japanese customer. This shipment became the milestone for the Cygnus Passage – within the Sakhalin-2 project totally 30 mln cubic metres of LNG offloaded to the carrier.

Cygnus Passage is likely the most hardworking vessel in the world. Thus, 300 days out of 365 days in the year the carrier is on the route. Cygnus Passage is used to deliver the Sakhalin LNG to JERA and Tohoku Electric, the largest power generating companies in Japan. The vessel is operating on the Sakhalin-2 project since 2009 – since the launch of LNG plant in Prigorodnoye Production Complex. The capacity of the carrier is 147,800 cubic metres. Since the beginning of work it berthed in Prigorodnoye more than 240 times.

The Sakhalin-2 LNG is shipped to destinations either by the buyers’ tankers or by the Grand-series LNG carriers built for the Sakhalin-2 project (Grand Elena, Grand Aniva and Grand Mereya) or the Amur River and Ob River vessels, which are provided to Sakhalin Energy under long-term charters.

The stable LNG supply maintained by Sakhalin Energy shows the constructive relations it has achieved with buyers, winning it the reputation of a reliable energy supplier to the Asia-Pacific region.

Source: Sakhalin Energy