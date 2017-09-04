Temporary Shutdown of Nord Stream Pipeline for 11-day Annual Maintenance Works

Nord Stream AG will be conducting long-planned annual maintenance works on its twin gas pipelines system between September 11 and 22, 2017. This routine maintenance work will require a temporary shutdown of both lines.

“The Nord Stream AG twin pipeline is a state-of-the-art gas infrastructural technology. Since the Nord Stream Pipelines were put into operation more than five years ago, we have continuously delivered natural gas to the European market. Regular maintenance allows us to ensure that our pipeline system is operated in an efficient, safe and reliable way”, Nord Stream AG’s Managing Director Alexey Zagorovskiy pointed out.

These scheduled annual maintenance works are an essential part of Nord Stream’s long-term pipeline integrity management strategy to ensure the safe and sound transport of natural gas through the offshore pipeline system. It includes annual maintenance of mechanical components, as well as testing of the automation system. The timing for the maintenance activities has been agreed and coordinated with Nord Stream’s upstream and downstream partners well in advance. The temporary interruption of supplies has been factored into the nominations of gas to be transported via Nord Stream to downstream European partners.

Source: Nord Stream AG