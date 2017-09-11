TATNEFT's Bugulma Mechanical Plant Is among the Best Equipment Manufacturers

The Bugulma Mechanical Plant of TATNEFT Company took the third place among the best manufacture of capacitive equipment in Russia.

The survey was conducted by the Russian Oil and Gas Forum among the largest oil and gas companies with regard to enterprises that produce equipment for the oil refining and petrochemical industry.

The winners were identified in the following groups: Reactors, Column equipment, Pumping equipment, Furnace equipment, Centrifugal pumps, Capacitive equipment, Air cooling vessels and Pipe fittings.

Rewarding the best manufacturers of the equipment for oil and gas refineries will be held in Moscow within the framework of the 7th annual conference "Oil and gas processing-2017", dedicated to the modernization of oil and gas refining industries.

The ratings of suppliers of the equipment and services for the oil and gas sector have been determined since 2013 with the objective of developing the information support for the market of the oil and gas equipment and services, as well as increasing the transparency and openness of the procurement process participants.

The Bugulma Mechanical Plant used to repeatedly win various republican and All-Russian contests. This year BMZ has become a winner of the contest "Best Goods and Services of the Republic of Tatarstan" in 2017 and the winner of the "Republican review contest for the best organization of the invention, rationalization and patent-licensing work among enterprises, organizations and institutions of the Republic".

The Bugulma Mechanical Plant of PJSC TATNEFT is a member of the Association of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering Enterprises and the company was granted a certificate of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), confirming the high quality and safety of the heat exchange and capacitive equipment.

Source: TATNEFT