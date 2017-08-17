"Tatneftegazpererabotka" Division Is the Contest’s Winner

"Tatneftegazpererabotka" Division (UTNGP) of TATNEFT Company was awarded the first-degree Diploma for the product "Grade "A" Propane Fraction” and the second degree Diploma for the product "Grade "A" Ethane Fraction” in the nomination "Industrial and technology products” in the contest "Best Goods and Services of the Republic of Tatarstan" within the "Best 100 Products of Russia" Program in 2017.

The propane fraction "A" according to TU 0272-023-00151638-99 content is 96 ÷ 99% propane with a small amount of associated hydrocarbons (methane, ethane and butanes). It is produced from associated petroleum gas and a wide fraction of light hydrocarbons at gas separation plants through application of the gas fractionation method. It is used as a raw material for pyrolysis, a solvent during the deasphalting of oils, a modifier in the production of high-density polyethylene and a propellant.

The ethane grade "A" fraction according to TU 0272-022-00151638-99 is 95-98% ethane with a small amount of associated hydrocarbons (methane and propane). It is produced from associated petroleum gas by the method of low-temperature condensation and rectification and is used as raw material for the production of polyethylene.

Today, the production facilities of the "Tatneftegazpererabotka" Division produce fractions of liquefied gases (propane, isobutane, normal butane), fractions of liquid hydrocarbons (stable gasoline, isopentane fraction, ethane fraction), dry stripped gas, technical sulfur. In addition to the main product range they also produce, gaseous oxygen and nitrogen, which are used for own needs and sold to consumers.

The products of UTNGP are supplied to PJSC "Kazanorgsintez", to PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" and to other enterprises of Russia, they are poopular in the domestic market, in the countries of CIS and far abroad.

Source: Tatneft