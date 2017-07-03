TATNEFT Summed up the Results of the Grants’ Сontest for the Company

TATNEFT Company summed up the results of the IInd contest for the grants of PJSC TATNEFT.

The grant committee meeting of the сompany took place with participation of the Nail Maganov, General Director, Elvira Kamalova, Deputy Minister of Culture, Rustam Mukhamadeyev, Deputy General Director of the сompany for Personnel and Social Development, Gumar Yarullin, Chairman of the TATNEFT’s Trade Union Committee, Renat Nugaybekov, Head of NGDU Almetyevneft, Nuriya Valeyeva Head of the TEI and RPO Department of TATNEFT Company, Munir Zakirzyanov, Chief Doctor of the TATNEFT’s Medical Center (Medsanchast), Rozaiya Nurgaleyeva Director of the State Museum of Fine Arts of the Republic of Tatarstan and Rosa Minabutdinova, Director of MBU Almetyevsk Picture Gallery.

There were 505 applications submitted for participation in the TATNEFT’ grants contest this year and the expert council selected 48 of them. According to the decision of the grant committee 40 of them will receive financial support from the сompany.

The based on the principles of social responsibility grant system of project support introduced in the сompany is part of a large-scale work on the social development of the oil region improving the efficiency and transparency of the сompany's charitable activities.

The purpose of the TATNEFT’s contest is to select the best creative ideas and interesting proposals for solving pressing issues related to social, cultural and environmental aspects of the region’s development.

Source: TATNEFT