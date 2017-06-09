Tatneft Figures Demonstrating Results of Operations during May and Five Months of 2017

Crude Oil Production

Enterprises of the TATNEFT Croup of Companies produced 2 million 441 thousand tonnes of crude oil in May, while the production for five months of 2017 amounted 12 million 019 thousand tonnes which was 423 thousand tonnes more than the amount produced during the same period of the previous year.

Of this amount the production of PJSC TATNEFT amounted to 2 million 411 thousand tonnes of crude oil with the volume produce during five months amounting to 11 million 869 thousand tonnes (+413 thousand tonnes; 103.6 to the level of 2016).

The Company’s subsidiaries produced or 90,790 tonnes (+ 4,994 tonnes: 105.8 percent) produced 30 thousand 234 tonnes of crude oil (104.6 percent versus May 2016), with the five month production accounting for 150 thousand 363 tonnes (+9.6 thousand tonnes; 106.9 percent in the licensed areas outside the Republic of Tatarstan.

New Drilling

317 new wells were built and delivered to customers during five months of 2017, which was 38 percent above the figure for the same period of 2016 (229 wells in 2016) with the production wells number amounting to 313 wells and exploratory drilling accounting for 3 wells and drilling to bitumen – 1 well.

Active Well Stock Drilling

There were 34 sidetracks and horizontal wellbores delivered during five months in 2017. The average number of drilling crews engaged in traditional well drilling operations for the five months of 2017 amounted to 52 crews.

There were 7 crews involved in sidetracking and horizontal wellbore drilling.

Drilling of wells for PJSC TATNEFT in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the Republic of Kalmykia

Construction and testing of all 5 planned for drilling wells was completed in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

Drilling of well No. 1 at the Barrieryaya Area is in the process of completion in the Republic of Kalmykia. 5,800 m had been penetrated according to the plan.

Drilling of well No. 370 is In the Orenburg region is underway.

Repair of Wells

During three months of 2017 the remedial well servicing and workover crews performed servicing in 4077 wells at the sites of PJSC TATNEFT (771 wells in May), while workover operations were performed in 1042 wells (237 wells in May).

There were 23 wells repaired for OOO “Tatneft-Samara” and 4 wells for OOO “Tatneft-Severny” outside the Republic of Tatarstan.

Formation hydrocracking operations were carried out in 366 wells (92 wells in May).

Oil recovery enhancement operations were performed in 1067 wells (265 wells in May), including chemical methods applied in 512 wells (123 wells in March).

Production Performance of JSC TANECO

The TANECO Complex of Refining and Petrochemical Plants processed 314.3 thousand tonnes of raw materials in May 2017 and 3058.9 thousand tonnes since the beginning of the year, including 291.1 thousand tonnes of petroleum feedstock processed in May and 2771.3 thousand tonnes of petroleum feedstock processed since the beginning of the year.

The TANECO Complex yielded 283.3 thousand tonnes of petroleum products in May 2017 and 2,866.7 thousand tonnes since the beginning of