TATNEFT: Figures Demonstrating Results of Operations during January 2017

Crude Oil Production

The enterprises of TATNEFT Croup of Companies produced 2,503,547 tonnes of crude oil in January 2017, which was +146,383 tonnes versus January 2016.

PJSC TATNEFT produced 2,472,314 tonnes of crude oil in January 2017 (+145,029 tonnes versus January 2016).

The Company’s subsidiaries OOO “Tatneft-Samara” and OOO “Tatneft-Severny” produced 31,323 tonnes (+1,354 tonnes or 104.5 percent,) in the licensed areas outside the Republic of Tatarstan.

The production volume of high-viscosity oil amounted to 111,010 tonnes (+4,414 tonnes or 104.1 percent.

New Drilling

59 new wells were built and delivered to customers in January, which was 20 percent above the figure for the same period of 2016 (49 wells in 2016) with the production well drilling amounting to 57 wells and exploratory drilling accounting for 2 wells.

Active Well Stock Drilling

Sidetracks and horizontal wellbores drilling was carried out in January 2017 according to the plan with delivery of 1 well.

The average number of crews engaged in conventional drilling in January 2017 amounted to 46 drilling crews. 3 crews were engaged in drilling sidetracks and horizontal wellbores.

Drilling of wells for OOO “Tatneft-Samara”, in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the Republic of Kalmykia

Testing of two wells out of 3 wells planned in the Nenets Autonomous District (No. 1R Podveryuskaya, No. 1R Khosoltinskaya and No. 2 Severo-Khayahinskaya) was completed and one well is still in the process of drilling.

The construction of 2 wells for OOO "Severgaznefteprom" (No. R-2 Vostochno-Khayahinskaya, No. 4 Tibeyvisskaya) is also carried out. Currently, one well has been completed and tested, while another one is still in the process of drilling.

Drilling of well No.1 at Bariernaya area is underway in the Republic of Kalmykia.

Repair of Wells

In January 2017 the remedial well servicing and workover crews performed basic well servicing in 854 wells at the sites of PJSC TATNEFT, while workover operations were performed in 161 wells.

There were 4 wells repaired for OOO “Tatneft-Samara” and 2 wells for OOO “Tatneft-Severny” outside the Republic of Tatarstan.

Formation hydrocracking operations were carried out in 60 wells.

Crude oil recovery enhancement operations were performed in 159 wells, including chemical methods applied in 91 wells.

Production Performance of JSC TANECO

The TANECO Complex of Refining and Petrochemical Plants processed 791.2 thousand tonnes of raw materials in January 2017, including 727.9 thousand tonnes of petroleum feedstock processed.

The Complex yielded 748.5 thousand tonnes of petroleum products in January 2017.

