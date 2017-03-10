TATNEFT Croup of Companies Sumed Up February and Two Months of 2017 Results

Crude Oil Production

Enterprises of the TATNEFT Croup of Companies produced 2 million 251 thousand tonnes of crude oil in two months of 2017 with the amount of 4 million 754 thousand tonnes produced during the period of two months accounting for 183 thousand tonnes increase in production versus the same period of 2016.

The production volume of PJSC TATNEFT amounted to 2 million 222 thousand tonnes of crude oil, while the two months production of the Company amounted to 4 million 695 thousand tonnes (+181 thousand tonnes or 104 percent to the level of 2016).

The Company’s subsidiaries OOO Tatneft-Samara and OOO Tatneft-Severny produced 28 thousand 084 tonnes of crude oil (103.2 percent, versus February 20160) in the licensed areas outside the Republic of Tatarstan with the two-months production amounting to 59 thousand and 317 tonnes (+2.2 thousand tons; 103.9 percent).

The production volume of high-viscosity oil amounted in February to 104 thousand and 601 thousand tonnes, while the two-month production amounted to 215 thousand 611 tonnes; (+10 thousand 659 tonnes; 105.2 percent).

New Drilling

116 new wells were built and delivered to customers during two months in 2017, which was 18 percent above the figure for the same period of 2016 (98 wells in 2016) with the production well drilling amounting to 112 wells, exploratory drilling accounting for 3 wells and drilling to bitumen – 1 well.

Active Well Stock Drilling

According to the plan there were 5 sidetracks and horizontal wellbores delivered during two months in 2017. The average number of crews engaged in conventional drilling during February 2017 amounted to 47 drilling crews. 10 crews were engaged in drilling sidetracks and horizontal wellbores.

Drilling of wells in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and the Republic of Kalmykia

Completion of 2 wells of the 3 planned wells ((No.1R Podveryuskaya, No. 1R Kosoltinskaya, No. 2 Severo-Khayakhinskaya) was performed in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug and testing of one well is underway.

Also construction of two wells is underway for OOO Severgaznefteprom (No.R-2 Vostochno-Khayakhinskaya and No. 4, Tibeyeviskaya).

Currently drilling of one well has been completed, while testing is underway in the second well.

Drilling of well # 1at the Barriernaya Area is underway In the Republic of Kalmykia.

Repair of Wells

During two months of 2017 the remedial well servicing and workover crews performed servicing in 1,772 wells at the sites of PJSC TATNEFT (918 wells in February), while workover operations were performed in 379 wells (220 wells in February).

There were 9 wells repaired for OOO “Tatneft-Samara” and 2 wells for OOO “Tatneft-Severny” outside the Republic of Tatarstan.

Formation hydrocracking operations were carried out in 126 wells (66 wells in February).

Crude oil recovery enhancement operations were performed in 349 wells (206 wells in February), including chemical methods applied in 195 wells (104 wells in February).

Production Performance of JSC TANECO

The TANECO Complex of Refining and Petrochemical Plants processed 734.4 thousand tonnes of raw materials in February 2017 and 1525.6 thousand tonnes since