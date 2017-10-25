TATNEFT, Chevron Lummus Global LLC Have Agreed on Further Cooperation

JSC TANECO (subsidiary of PJSC TATNEFT) and Chevron Lummus Global LLC have signed memorandums of intent.

Signing of documents on the development of relations aimed at increasing the production efficiency of the TANECO complex occurred as part of the working visit of the Tatarstan’s delegation headed by Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, to the United States of America.

The first memorandum between TANECO and Chevron Lummus Global LLC refers to the development of a feasibility study for the construction of a catalyst production facility at TANECO. The second document assumes the development of a feasibility study on the branded oils production technology and the engineering design support services.

The development of crude oil refining is a strategic area of TATNEFT'’s activities and the сompany seeks to develop cooperation with partners aimed at increasing the production efficiency and competitiveness of the products yielded. The TATNEFT Company’s TANECO Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants Complex is one of the leading enterprises in Europe in terms of crude oil refining and the production of a wide range of high-quality petroleum products complying with the most strict quality requirements.

Signing of the memorandums has represented another important stage of the companies’ long-term strategic partnership. The cooperation between Chevron Lummus Global LLC and TATNEFT has been developing since 2006, when the companies a license agreement and an agreement for the design engineering of a hydrocracking unit at the Nizhnekamsk Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants Complex.

Commissioning of the combined hydrocracking unit at TANECO in 2014 enabled starting the production of Euro-5 diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, as well as Group II and Group III base oils. Chevron Lummus Global Company, which is the licensing provider of the hydrocracking process, has recognized the works executed at TANECO (construction, commissioning and operation) as the сompany’s most successful project in their history.

Source:TATNEFT