TATNEFT and Schneider Electric Signed a Cooperation Agreement

PJSC TATNEFT and Schneider Electric have signed a Cooperation Intent Agreement.

Nail Maganov, General Director of TATNEFT, and Johan Roger S. Vanderplaetse, General Director of Schneider Electric, put their signatures under the document at the meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC Tatneftekhiminvest Holding in the presence of Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The agreement provides for cooperation in the area of modernization, development and optimization of technological processes in the fields of oil and gas production, oil refining and petrochemistry.

TATNEFT Company has accumulated vast experience in the effective implementation of major projects in the oil and gas industry, including those in the area of information technology and automated process control systems.

In turn, JSC Schneider Electric is an experienced world expert in the field of manufacturing power equipment and automation and a leading developer and supplier of integrated energy-efficient solutions for power distribution systems, as well as technological and information structure of industrial enterprises.

The plans provide that in the course of cooperation the parties will participate in the joint development and implementation of long-term integrated development programs and projects aimed at creating automated production management systems in the oil and gas industry, in particular, creating localized products of the world level.

The preliminary work on discussing the prospects for cooperation was carried out with participation of Rustem Pavlov, Director of the TATNEFT Company Business Service Center, and Alexander Minich, Director of OOO "NTC Tatneft". Inter alia, the options for cooperation include the possibility of creating a Schneider Electric accreditation and expertise center of technical solutions on the basis of OOO “NTC Tatneft” in Skolkovo.

Source: TATNEFT