TANECO Was Presented the All-Russian Award for Environmental Activities

JSC TANECO was among the laureates of the contest "100 Best Organizations of Russia. Ecology and environmental management".

The enterprise was awarded a Diploma and a Gold medal of the contest, while Leonid Alekhin, General Director of the Company, was awarded the honorary badge "Ecologist of the year - 2017" for the achievements in the field of rational nature management.

The TANECO Complex was nominated for the All-Russian contest by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Tatarstan based on the fact that the company was paying much attention to the environmental protection and environmental management systems development.

The ceremony of awarding took place in St. Petersburg within the framework of the XIth All-Russian Conference "Ecology and Production. Prospects for the development of economic mechanisms for environmental protection". The event was held with the support of the Federation Council’s Committee on Agriculture and Food Policy and Nature Management; Committee of the State Duma for natural resources, nature management and ecology; Committee of the State Duma for Education; International Organization of Parliamentarians for a Balanced Environment "Globe International"; Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation; Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia; the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs; International Academy of Quality and Marketing.

Diploma of the contest "100 Best Organizations of Russia. Ecology and environmental management" is one of the most prestigious awards in the area of ecology. JSC TANECO received this award in the Year of Ecology, announced in Russia in 2017. For the strategic project of TATNEFT Company, the victory in the contest is the high appraisal evidence of achievements in the field of environmental protection and ensuring environmental safety of production.

Source: TANECO