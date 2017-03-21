Surgutneftegas Reports Preliminary Operating Results For 2016

March 21, 2017

Over twelve months of 2016, OJSC “Surgutneftegas” produced 61,848.6 thousand tonnes of crude oil. 

Last year, crude output in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) equaled to 8,894 thousand tonnes, 5% up versus 2015. 

Over twelve months of 2016, gas production amounted to 9,663 million cubic meters. 

For the year to date, in-house drilling reached 4,688 thousand meters of rock, including exploratory drilling amounting to about 188.3 thousand meters.

Source: Surgutneftegas 

Related stories
See all » Events
Subscribe Current Issue
#1 2017

Electrifying the World with Green Energy

Oil Spill Response (OSR) Technology and Developments in the Arctic Offshore

Here we go again! Welcome to Neftegaz 2017

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries