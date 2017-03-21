Surgutneftegas Reports Preliminary Operating Results For 2016

Jump to navigation
Over twelve months of 2016, OJSC “Surgutneftegas” produced 61,848.6 thousand tonnes of crude oil.
Last year, crude output in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) equaled to 8,894 thousand tonnes, 5% up versus 2015.
Over twelve months of 2016, gas production amounted to 9,663 million cubic meters.
For the year to date, in-house drilling reached 4,688 thousand meters of rock, including exploratory drilling amounting to about 188.3 thousand meters.
Source: Surgutneftegas
