With the Support of Rosneft, Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex and GTT Agree to Сreate Cargo Containment Systems for Liquefied Gas-Carrier Vessels

With the support of Rosneft, Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex and French engineering company Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) signed the Memorandum of Understanding on the design and manufacturing of cargo containment systems for LNG carriers at the XXI St-Petersburg Economic Forum.

The document envisages development of liquefied gas-carrier building technologies unique for the Russian Federation. Building liquefied gas-carriers is one of priority areas of the Zvezda Shipyard production Program.

As part of their cooperation, the Parties intend to asses the Shipyard's potential for building LNG storage systems under GTT's standards, as well as select the most suitable technology for creating such systems.

The Memorandum also provides for training personnel in charge of the project implementation, and supplies of necessary materials.

Liquefied Gas carrier vessels may be in demand for a number of projects to develop offshore fields, as well as for transportation of liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Federation.

