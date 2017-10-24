Statoil: The Leakage at Mongstad Has Been Stopped and the Situation Has Been Clarified

The situation was brought quickly under control when a naphtha leakage was detected at our Mongstad plant. All the 108 people at the plant have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

The incident was reported to Statoil emergency centre at 07.14 on Tuesday morning. The alarm was triggered and parts of the plant were shut down. Emergency authorities were notified and the Statoil emergency organisation was mobilised.

At 09.02 on Tuesday morning it was reported that the leakage at the plant had stopped and the signal indicating that the danger is over was sounded.

The cause of the incident will be investigated.

Source: Statoil