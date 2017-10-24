Statoil: Leakage at Mongstad

October 24, 2017

"At 07.14 on Tuesday 24 October a naphtha leakage at Mongstad was reported to our emergency centre", Statoil reported.

Employees who are not part of the emergency organisation at the plant were evacuated, and parts of the plant are being shut down. The Statoil emergency response organization has been mobilized and is handling the situation on an ongoing basis.

Statoil has notified the police, ambulance and fire departments according to the procedures, and continues notifying other public authorities.  

Source: Statoil

